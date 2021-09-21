Apply to become a high school official

(Credit: WCMH)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Celebrate Officials Appreciation Day by applying to become a high school official.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is looking for new high school officials as there is a shortage in many communities. According to NFHS, some communities are forced to postpone or even cancel games because of a lack of officials.

NFHS benefits of becoming a high school official:

  • You’ll be a role model for the youth in your community
  • It’s a great way to stay in good physical condition
  • Hours are flexible
  • You’ll earn extra income
  • You’ll expand your network of friends and have fun

To begin the application process, go to the NFHS website. There are currently 18 different sports you can apply for.

