Apply to become a high school official

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Celebrate Officials Appreciation Day by applying to become a high school official.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is looking for new high school officials as there is a shortage in many communities. According to NFHS, some communities are forced to postpone or even cancel games because of a lack of officials.
NFHS benefits of becoming a high school official:
- You’ll be a role model for the youth in your community
- It’s a great way to stay in good physical condition
- Hours are flexible
- You’ll earn extra income
- You’ll expand your network of friends and have fun
To begin the application process, go to the NFHS website. There are currently 18 different sports you can apply for.