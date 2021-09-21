Apply to become a high school official

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Celebrate Officials Appreciation Day by applying to become a high school official.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is looking for new high school officials as there is a shortage in many communities. According to NFHS, some communities are forced to postpone or even cancel games because of a lack of officials.

NFHS benefits of becoming a high school official:

You’ll be a role model for the youth in your community

It’s a great way to stay in good physical condition

Hours are flexible

You’ll earn extra income

You’ll expand your network of friends and have fun

To begin the application process, go to the NFHS website. There are currently 18 different sports you can apply for.