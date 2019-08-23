Apply for a REAL ID at the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fun and games are underway at the Great New York State Fair, but you can also knock out some errands while you’re there.

Fairgoers can check out the Mobile DMV office to get a head start on their REAL ID applications.

Anyone who wants to submit an application for a REAL ID will need to bring proof of residency with their legal name such as their driver’s license and utility bill.

Everyone flying in the United States will need a REAL ID by October 2020.

The Mobile DMV is in the Center of Progress building through the end of the fair.