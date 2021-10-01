Applications open for phase II of Watervliet lead waterline replacement program

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet is starting phase II of the Lead Line Replacement program. Phase II is for any eligible household within the city that may currently have a lead waterline service.

Applications are open from October 1 to December 1. The Ppogram will concentrate on homes built prior to 1940. Homes with children under 6 years old, having service lines identified as being lead, will be prioritized.

Applications will be reviewed and approved with an anticipated start date of Spring 2022 for construction This phase of the project will be the replacement of lateral line from the main to the homeowner’s house.

Eligibility requirements:

Property must be located in the City of Watervliet

Priority for repairs are based on households with children under 6 years of age

Properties may be single family owner occupied or rental properties

All property owners listed on the deed must sign application and contract documents

Mixed use, industrial, manufacturing and commercial properties are not eligible.

All fines or levys/taxes must be up-to date before you can be eligible.

The City of Watervliet was awarded up to $548,000 from the NYS Department of Health to identify and replace lead water service lines from the city’s main to homeowners’ house. The corrosion of lead pipes causes lead to leach into water flowing through the pipes and potentially into drinking water.

“It is a very important project, and we look to complete as many homes as we can until all available funding is expended,” said Mayor Charles Patricelli.

To receive an application, you can contact City Hall by calling at 518-270-3800 ext 122. More information about the program can be found on Watervliet’s website.