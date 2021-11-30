Applications being accepted by City of Schenectady for COVID recovery funds

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Schenectady is accepting applications for Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Applications must meet requirements and should address five-year goals set by the city.

“I would like to thank every resident who attended our community conversations in each of the neighborhoods,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said. “We had great turnout in every neighborhood at each of these meetings which allowed for positive and productive discussions on how we can best move our community forward and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Five-year goals for the city include:

Support Housing Opportunities: Support programs that provide quality, affordable housing options and initiatives for rehabilitation of the existing housing to help stabilize neighborhoods and meet the needs of all residents.

Expand Economic & Workforce Development: Assist small businesses and non-profit organizations located in the target areas to remove major barriers to Schenectady’s growth and prosperity by supporting and increasing access through infrastructure upgrades and programs that provide training, technical assistance, and work opportunities.

Strengthen Local Neighborhoods: Enhance community assets and advance cultural and recreational initiatives to engage residents, improve health, safety, and education, while creating jobs.

A tentative deadline for applications has been set for December 31. An informational webinar to assist people with filling out the application will be held Wednesday, December 8 from 11 a.m.- noon and 6-7 p.m. Schenectady is encouraging potential applicants to attend one of the webinar sessions.

Webinar information

December 8 from 11 a.m. to noon

WebEx Link

Event Number: 2431 173 0332

Password: w8JJ3rMFDJ4 (98553763 from phones)

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0001

December 8 from 6-7 p.m.

WebEx Link

Event Number: 2423 261 3400

Password: DYtwzYD46Q3 (39899934 from phones)

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0001

For more information or questions about the application contact the City of Schenectady Department of Development at (518)382-5199 ext. 5455, or email dgray@schenectadyny.gov.