(CNN) — Apple’s iPhone XR out-shipped all other smartphones in 2019 according to Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker report.

Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XR’s last year. That is more than double the units sold in 2018.

The second-most popular smartphone was Apple’s iPhone 11, which shipped out 37.3 million units.

Samsung Galaxy phones filled out the rest of the top five.