Applebee’s restaurants offer 50% discount to honor veterans and active-duty military, frontline workers too

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Participating Applebee’s Grill + Bar® restaurants in Upstate New York are celebrating the service of active-duty military members and veterans with a 50% discount on any food purchase on Memorial Day and throughout the remainder of May.

Additionally, local T.L. Cannon Applebee’s locations are extending the 50% off discount on any food purchase to all frontline workers and all active-duty and veteran military service members during the entire month of May in honor of “Neighborhood Heroes Month”.

To be eligible for the discount the company says, medical professionals, healthcare workers, first responders, active-duty military and veterans need to call their local participating Applebee’s restaurant to place their order and mention their eligibility for Neighborhood Heroes Month. When picking up an order a valid ID* will be required as proof of service to qualify for 50% off any food purchase up to $100 per day as many times as they wish during the month of May.

Participating local locations include:

Queensbury

Rensselaer

Schenectady

Saratoga Springs

Glenmont

Latham

Glenville

Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA also will take part.

