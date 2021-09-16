Apple picking: Where to pick a peck in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- No matter where people live in the Capital Region, chances are there is an orchard close by. September kicks off apple picking season for many local orchards and NEWS10 has a list of places where people can pick a peck or a half bushel.

Apple availability isn’t the same all season long. Some may be ready for picking in early or mid-September while others won’t be ready until October. The best bet is to check with an orchard before heading out to make sure they have a specific variety.

Many orchards also have special events or activities for families. Check out NEW10’s list by county below.

Albany County

4110 Becker Road, Altamont

Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Cortland, MacIntosh, and limited supply of Gala

1/2 bushel $22, peck $14

Orchard also has canning peaches and canning tomatoes as well as a store that sells apple cider and cider donuts.

342 Altamont Road, Altamont

Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wide variety of apples available including Gala, Mcintosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp and Empire. Check website for apples available for picking.

Price varies $22-$28 for a 1/2 bushel. Check website for exact pricing.

Pumpkin picking is available in October. They also have a cidery/brewery, store and host special events like Baby Goat Yoga.

210 Onesquesthaw Creek Road, Feura Bush

Saturday-Sunday 12-6 p.m.

Wide variety of apples including Honeycrisp, Candy Crisp, Mutsu, Cameo, Winesap, Jonagold, Macoun, Fortune, Royal Cortland, and Ruby Mac available throughout the season. Check website for availability.

1/2 bushel $25, two or more 1/2 bushels $22

Beginning the weekend of September 25-26, pumpkins will be available for picking, cider donuts will be available as well. The orchard will also have events including a hay maze, corn maze, straw slide and hay ride to the pumpkin patch.

Columbia County

3074 Route 9, Valatie

Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Pick your own apples not available this season. Wide variety of apples can be purchased at the farm stand. Call farm for availability and pricing of apples.

Farm also sells cider, honey, free range eggs, local cheeses, squashes, and seasoned apple firewood as well as other items.

5 Sunset Avenue, Kinderhook

Wednesday-Monday 9 a.m.- 5p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Gingergold, Sanza, Zestar, Gala, Crimson Crisp, Mcintosh, Early Fuji, Jonamac, Pink Luster, Firecracker, Cortland

$5 entry fee per person, $2.50 for seniors, kids ages 9 and under free. Apples $1 per pound.

Orchard also has pears, tomatoes, grapes, pumpkins, winter squash, and banana peppers as well as other vegetables available for picking. Check website for pricing. They have a store at 65 Chatham Street, Kinderhook with a corn maze.

270 NY-9H, Claverack

Monday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (By appointment only Tuesday/Thursday. See website for more information)

Wide variety of apples available including Gala, Macoun, Honeycrisp and Greening. Check website for availability.

Orchard also sells pears and has a one bag minimum per car policy.

Greene County

233 County Route 26, Climax

Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Wide variety of apples including Honeycrisp, Mcintosh, Red Delicious and Snow Sweet. They also have peaches, plums and pumpkins. The farms website says to call for availability.

Apples $1 per pound, Honecrisps $2 per pound, peaches and plums $2.25 per pound

Farm also sells vegetables from other local farms, pies, jams/jellies, donuts, cookies, and local honey/maple syrup.

1421 New York 9H, Ghent

Monday-Sunday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Honey Crisp ,Gala, and Acey Mac

Kid’s Bag $15, basket $20, family bag $35

The farm also has a store, bakery, cafe, petting zoo and playground.

4640 NY-32, Catskill

Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Farm offers local apples, as well as a wide variety of other vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, plums, onions, garlic, and peaches. Call farm for pricing.

Montgomery County

685 Argersinger Road, Fultonville

Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Wide variety of apples including Cortland, Gala, Honeycrisp, Rubinette, Skizuka, and Ozark Gold. Check website for schedule.

Call for pricing.

Farm also has a hay maze, corn maze, hay rides, group tours by reservation, apple cider, apple cider donuts and other items.

371 Martin Road, Fonda

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Zestar, Sanza, Early Mac, and Gala available.

Orchard pass $5 per person over the age of 5. $5 is put towards the cost of apples purchased. Pick your own apples $1.50 per pound.

Farm also has special events, corn maze and hay rides for an additional cost.

Rensselear County

56 Apples Way, Melrose

Saturday-Sunday 12-4 p.m. beginning September 18

Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Mac

$15 peck, $25 1/2 bushel, Honeycrisp $20 peck, $40 1/2 bushel, $5 1/2 gallon fresh cider

2841 Valley Falls Rd, Schaghticoke

Monday-Sunday 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Pristine, Zestar, Paulared, Mcintosh, Gingergold, and Redfree

Price varies by type of apple, check website for prices.

Orchard also offers, baked goods, cider, gift baskets, and other seasonal fruit. Orders can also be placed online for pickup.

1297 Brookview Station Road, Castleton

Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (U-Pick stops one hour before closing)

Acey Mac, Crispin, Empire, Fuji, Gala, and Honeycrisp as well as other varieties.

Apples priced by the pound. Contact orchard for pricing.

Special events on weekend for families. They also have a farm store that sells cider, and cider donuts as well as a winery/cidery.

Saratoga County

147 Sugarhill Rd. Rexford

Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (You-pick closes at 4:30 p.m.)

Currently available Autumn Crisp, Blondee, Cortland, Fuji, Gala, Golden Supreme, Greening, Honeycrisp, Jonamac, Macintosh, Pink Luster, Shamrock

You-pick entrance $3 online, $5 at the gate. Apples: 1/2 peck $9, peck $17, 1/2 bushel $33.

Orchard also has a store as well as corn maze, fruit train​, farm animals, pony rides, hayrides and apple cannons for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased online.

166 Kingsley Road, Burnt Hills

Sunday-Monday 8 a.m- 3 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Store only, call for apple availability.

Contact farm for pricing.

Store also sells pies, donuts, pumpkins, gourds, maple syrup and honey as well as other items.

660 Riverview Rd, Rexford

Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (you pick)

Jonamac, Cortland, Red Delicious, and Honeycrisp as well as other varities. Check website for availability.

$1.30 per pound or $29 1/2 bushel

Orchard also has a store with gourmet food, a bakery with pies and donuts, as well as cider.

Schoharie County

573 Chestnut Street, Sharon Springs

Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

More than 20 varieties of apples, contact orchard for availability.

Contact orchard for pricing.

Orchard also sells plums, pears, fresh sweet cider, apple cider donuts made every weekend, jams/jellies, locally made real maple syrup, fall mums, and pumpkins.

Terrace Mountian Road, Schoharie

Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Gingergold, Mcintosh, Honeycrisp, Macoun, Fuji, and many others. Check the farms website for availability.

Contact farm for pricing.

Farm has a store that sells locally-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, fresh apple cider, and cider donuts.

Washington County

11958 State Route 4, Whitehall

Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Contact farm for apple varieties and pricing.

They also sell cider donuts, homemade apple pies, cider, and other local goods.

18 Hicks Road, Granville

Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Mcintosh and Gingergold currently available. Check websire for availability of other apple varities.

You-pick prices peck $14, 1/2 bushel $22.

Check website for special events.