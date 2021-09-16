Apple picking: Where to pick a peck in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- No matter where people live in the Capital Region, chances are there is an orchard close by. September kicks off apple picking season for many local orchards and NEWS10 has a list of places where people can pick a peck or a half bushel.
Apple availability isn’t the same all season long. Some may be ready for picking in early or mid-September while others won’t be ready until October. The best bet is to check with an orchard before heading out to make sure they have a specific variety.
Many orchards also have special events or activities for families. Check out NEW10’s list by county below.
Albany County
Altamont Orchards Inc.
- 4110 Becker Road, Altamont
- Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Cortland, MacIntosh, and limited supply of Gala
- 1/2 bushel $22, peck $14
- Orchard also has canning peaches and canning tomatoes as well as a store that sells apple cider and cider donuts.
Indian Ladder Farms
- 342 Altamont Road, Altamont
- Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Wide variety of apples available including Gala, Mcintosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp and Empire. Check website for apples available for picking.
- Price varies $22-$28 for a 1/2 bushel. Check website for exact pricing.
- Pumpkin picking is available in October. They also have a cidery/brewery, store and host special events like Baby Goat Yoga.
Stanton’s Feura Farm
- 210 Onesquesthaw Creek Road, Feura Bush
- Saturday-Sunday 12-6 p.m.
- Wide variety of apples including Honeycrisp, Candy Crisp, Mutsu, Cameo, Winesap, Jonagold, Macoun, Fortune, Royal Cortland, and Ruby Mac available throughout the season. Check website for availability.
- 1/2 bushel $25, two or more 1/2 bushels $22
- Beginning the weekend of September 25-26, pumpkins will be available for picking, cider donuts will be available as well. The orchard will also have events including a hay maze, corn maze, straw slide and hay ride to the pumpkin patch.
Columbia County
Golden Harvest Farms
- 3074 Route 9, Valatie
- Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Pick your own apples not available this season. Wide variety of apples can be purchased at the farm stand. Call farm for availability and pricing of apples.
- Farm also sells cider, honey, free range eggs, local cheeses, squashes, and seasoned apple firewood as well as other items.
Samascott Orchards
- 5 Sunset Avenue, Kinderhook
- Wednesday-Monday 9 a.m.- 5p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)
- Gingergold, Sanza, Zestar, Gala, Crimson Crisp, Mcintosh, Early Fuji, Jonamac, Pink Luster, Firecracker, Cortland
- $5 entry fee per person, $2.50 for seniors, kids ages 9 and under free. Apples $1 per pound.
- Orchard also has pears, tomatoes, grapes, pumpkins, winter squash, and banana peppers as well as other vegetables available for picking. Check website for pricing. They have a store at 65 Chatham Street, Kinderhook with a corn maze.
Philip Orchards
- 270 NY-9H, Claverack
- Monday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (By appointment only Tuesday/Thursday. See website for more information)
- Wide variety of apples available including Gala, Macoun, Honeycrisp and Greening. Check website for availability.
- Orchard also sells pears and has a one bag minimum per car policy.
Greene County
Boehm Farm LLC
- 233 County Route 26, Climax
- Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Wide variety of apples including Honeycrisp, Mcintosh, Red Delicious and Snow Sweet. They also have peaches, plums and pumpkins. The farms website says to call for availability.
- Apples $1 per pound, Honecrisps $2 per pound, peaches and plums $2.25 per pound
- Farm also sells vegetables from other local farms, pies, jams/jellies, donuts, cookies, and local honey/maple syrup.
Love Apple Farm
- 1421 New York 9H, Ghent
- Monday-Sunday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)
- Honey Crisp ,Gala, and Acey Mac
- Kid’s Bag $15, basket $20, family bag $35
- The farm also has a store, bakery, cafe, petting zoo and playground.
Story Farms
- 4640 NY-32, Catskill
- Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Farm offers local apples, as well as a wide variety of other vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, plums, onions, garlic, and peaches. Call farm for pricing.
Montgomery County
Bellinger’s Orchard
- 685 Argersinger Road, Fultonville
- Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Wide variety of apples including Cortland, Gala, Honeycrisp, Rubinette, Skizuka, and Ozark Gold. Check website for schedule.
- Call for pricing.
- Farm also has a hay maze, corn maze, hay rides, group tours by reservation, apple cider, apple cider donuts and other items.
Sand Flats Orchard
- 371 Martin Road, Fonda
- Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Zestar, Sanza, Early Mac, and Gala available.
- Orchard pass $5 per person over the age of 5. $5 is put towards the cost of apples purchased. Pick your own apples $1.50 per pound.
- Farm also has special events, corn maze and hay rides for an additional cost.
Rensselear County
Lakeview Orchards
- 56 Apples Way, Melrose
- Saturday-Sunday 12-4 p.m. beginning September 18
- Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Mac
- $15 peck, $25 1/2 bushel, Honeycrisp $20 peck, $40 1/2 bushel, $5 1/2 gallon fresh cider
Borden’s Orchard
- 2841 Valley Falls Rd, Schaghticoke
- Monday-Sunday 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Pristine, Zestar, Paulared, Mcintosh, Gingergold, and Redfree
- Price varies by type of apple, check website for prices.
- Orchard also offers, baked goods, cider, gift baskets, and other seasonal fruit. Orders can also be placed online for pickup.
Windy Hill Orchard
- 1297 Brookview Station Road, Castleton
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (U-Pick stops one hour before closing)
- Acey Mac, Crispin, Empire, Fuji, Gala, and Honeycrisp as well as other varieties.
- Apples priced by the pound. Contact orchard for pricing.
- Special events on weekend for families. They also have a farm store that sells cider, and cider donuts as well as a winery/cidery.
Saratoga County
Bowman Orchards
- 147 Sugarhill Rd. Rexford
- Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (You-pick closes at 4:30 p.m.)
- Currently available Autumn Crisp, Blondee, Cortland, Fuji, Gala, Golden Supreme, Greening, Honeycrisp, Jonamac, Macintosh, Pink Luster, Shamrock
- You-pick entrance $3 online, $5 at the gate. Apples: 1/2 peck $9, peck $17, 1/2 bushel $33.
- Orchard also has a store as well as corn maze, fruit train, farm animals, pony rides, hayrides and apple cannons for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased online.
Fo’Castle Farm
- 166 Kingsley Road, Burnt Hills
- Sunday-Monday 8 a.m- 3 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Store only, call for apple availability.
- Contact farm for pricing.
- Store also sells pies, donuts, pumpkins, gourds, maple syrup and honey as well as other items.
Riverview Orchards
- 660 Riverview Rd, Rexford
- Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (you pick)
- Jonamac, Cortland, Red Delicious, and Honeycrisp as well as other varities. Check website for availability.
- $1.30 per pound or $29 1/2 bushel
- Orchard also has a store with gourmet food, a bakery with pies and donuts, as well as cider.
Schoharie County
Sharon Orchards
- 573 Chestnut Street, Sharon Springs
- Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- More than 20 varieties of apples, contact orchard for availability.
- Contact orchard for pricing.
- Orchard also sells plums, pears, fresh sweet cider, apple cider donuts made every weekend, jams/jellies, locally made real maple syrup, fall mums, and pumpkins.
Terrace Mountain Orchard
- Terrace Mountian Road, Schoharie
- Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Gingergold, Mcintosh, Honeycrisp, Macoun, Fuji, and many others. Check the farms website for availability.
- Contact farm for pricing.
- Farm has a store that sells locally-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, fresh apple cider, and cider donuts.
Washington County
Fairview Orchard
- 11958 State Route 4, Whitehall
- Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Contact farm for apple varieties and pricing.
- They also sell cider donuts, homemade apple pies, cider, and other local goods.
Hicks Orchard
- 18 Hicks Road, Granville
- Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Mcintosh and Gingergold currently available. Check websire for availability of other apple varities.
- You-pick prices peck $14, 1/2 bushel $22.
- Check website for special events.
McWhorter’s Orchard
- 5635 State Route 40, Argyle
- Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Macintosh, Cortlands and Empire currently available
- You-pick prices 1/2 peck $3.75, peck $7.50, 1/2 bushel $15 (cash or check only)
- Orchard also sells cider, cider donuts, and pumpkins.