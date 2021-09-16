Apple picking: Where to pick a peck in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- No matter where people live in the Capital Region, chances are there is an orchard close by. September kicks off apple picking season for many local orchards and NEWS10 has a list of places where people can pick a peck or a half bushel.

Apple availability isn’t the same all season long. Some may be ready for picking in early or mid-September while others won’t be ready until October. The best bet is to check with an orchard before heading out to make sure they have a specific variety.

Many orchards also have special events or activities for families. Check out NEW10’s list by county below.

Albany County

Altamont Orchards Inc.

  • 4110 Becker Road, Altamont
  • Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Cortland, MacIntosh, and limited supply of Gala
  • 1/2 bushel $22, peck $14
  • Orchard also has canning peaches and canning tomatoes as well as a store that sells apple cider and cider donuts.

Indian Ladder Farms

  • 342 Altamont Road, Altamont 
  • Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Wide variety of apples available including Gala, Mcintosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp and Empire. Check website for apples available for picking.
  • Price varies $22-$28 for a 1/2 bushel. Check website for exact pricing.
  • Pumpkin picking is available in October. They also have a cidery/brewery, store and host special events like Baby Goat Yoga.

Stanton’s Feura Farm

  • 210 Onesquesthaw Creek Road, Feura Bush
  • Saturday-Sunday 12-6 p.m.
  • Wide variety of apples including Honeycrisp, Candy Crisp, Mutsu, Cameo, Winesap, Jonagold, Macoun, Fortune, Royal Cortland, and Ruby Mac available throughout the season. Check website for availability.
  • 1/2 bushel $25, two or more 1/2 bushels $22
  • Beginning the weekend of September 25-26, pumpkins will be available for picking, cider donuts will be available as well. The orchard will also have events including a hay maze, corn maze, straw slide and hay ride to the pumpkin patch.

Columbia County

Golden Harvest Farms

  • 3074 Route 9, Valatie
  • Monday-Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
  • Pick your own apples not available this season. Wide variety of apples can be purchased at the farm stand. Call farm for availability and pricing of apples.
  • Farm also sells cider, honey, free range eggs, local cheeses, squashes, and seasoned apple firewood as well as other items.

Samascott Orchards

  • 5 Sunset Avenue, Kinderhook
  • Wednesday-Monday 9 a.m.- 5p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)
  • Gingergold, Sanza, Zestar, Gala, Crimson Crisp, Mcintosh, Early Fuji, Jonamac, Pink Luster, Firecracker, Cortland
  • $5 entry fee per person, $2.50 for seniors, kids ages 9 and under free. Apples $1 per pound.
  • Orchard also has pears, tomatoes, grapes, pumpkins, winter squash, and banana peppers as well as other vegetables available for picking. Check website for pricing. They have a store at 65 Chatham Street, Kinderhook with a corn maze.

Philip Orchards

  • 270 NY-9H, Claverack
  • Monday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (By appointment only Tuesday/Thursday. See website for more information)
  • Wide variety of apples available including Gala, Macoun, Honeycrisp and Greening. Check website for availability.
  • Orchard also sells pears and has a one bag minimum per car policy.

Greene County

Boehm Farm LLC

  • 233 County Route 26, Climax
  • Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Wide variety of apples including Honeycrisp, Mcintosh, Red Delicious and Snow Sweet. They also have peaches, plums and pumpkins. The farms website says to call for availability.
  • Apples $1 per pound, Honecrisps $2 per pound, peaches and plums $2.25 per pound
  • Farm also sells vegetables from other local farms, pies, jams/jellies, donuts, cookies, and local honey/maple syrup.

Love Apple Farm

  • 1421 New York 9H, Ghent
  • Monday-Sunday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)
  • Honey Crisp ,Gala, and Acey Mac
  • Kid’s Bag $15, basket $20, family bag $35
  • The farm also has a store, bakery, cafe, petting zoo and playground.

Story Farms

  • 4640 NY-32, Catskill
  • Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Farm offers local apples, as well as a wide variety of other vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, plums, onions, garlic, and peaches. Call farm for pricing.

Montgomery County

Bellinger’s Orchard

  • 685 Argersinger Road, Fultonville
  • Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Wide variety of apples including Cortland, Gala, Honeycrisp, Rubinette, Skizuka, and Ozark Gold. Check website for schedule.
  • Call for pricing.
  • Farm also has a hay maze, corn maze, hay rides, group tours by reservation, apple cider, apple cider donuts and other items.

Sand Flats Orchard

  • 371 Martin Road, Fonda
  • Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Zestar, Sanza, Early Mac, and Gala available.
  • Orchard pass $5 per person over the age of 5. $5 is put towards the cost of apples purchased. Pick your own apples $1.50 per pound.
  • Farm also has special events, corn maze and hay rides for an additional cost.

Rensselear County

Lakeview Orchards

  • 56 Apples Way, Melrose
  • Saturday-Sunday 12-4 p.m. beginning September 18
  • Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Mac
  • $15 peck, $25 1/2 bushel, Honeycrisp $20 peck, $40 1/2 bushel, $5 1/2 gallon fresh cider

Borden’s Orchard

  • 2841 Valley Falls Rd, Schaghticoke
  • Monday-Sunday 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Pristine, Zestar, Paulared, Mcintosh, Gingergold, and Redfree
  • Price varies by type of apple, check website for prices.
  • Orchard also offers, baked goods, cider, gift baskets, and other seasonal fruit. Orders can also be placed online for pickup.

Windy Hill Orchard

  • 1297 Brookview Station Road, Castleton
  • Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (U-Pick stops one hour before closing)
  • Acey Mac, Crispin, Empire, Fuji, Gala, and Honeycrisp as well as other varieties.
  • Apples priced by the pound. Contact orchard for pricing.
  • Special events on weekend for families. They also have a farm store that sells cider, and cider donuts as well as a winery/cidery.

Saratoga County

Bowman Orchards

  • 147 Sugarhill Rd. Rexford
  • Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (You-pick closes at 4:30 p.m.)
  • Currently available Autumn Crisp, Blondee, Cortland, Fuji, Gala, Golden Supreme, Greening, Honeycrisp, Jonamac, Macintosh, Pink Luster, Shamrock
  • You-pick entrance $3 online, $5 at the gate. Apples: 1/2 peck $9, peck $17, 1/2 bushel $33.
  • Orchard also has a store as well as corn maze, fruit train​, farm animals, pony rides, hayrides and apple cannons for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased online.

Fo’Castle Farm

  • 166 Kingsley Road, Burnt Hills
  • Sunday-Monday 8 a.m- 3 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • Store only, call for apple availability.
  • Contact farm for pricing.
  • Store also sells pies, donuts, pumpkins, gourds, maple syrup and honey as well as other items.

Riverview Orchards

  • 660 Riverview Rd, Rexford
  • Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (you pick)
  • Jonamac, Cortland, Red Delicious, and Honeycrisp as well as other varities. Check website for availability.
  • $1.30 per pound or $29 1/2 bushel
  • Orchard also has a store with gourmet food, a bakery with pies and donuts, as well as cider.

Schoharie County

Sharon Orchards

  • 573 Chestnut Street, Sharon Springs
  • Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • More than 20 varieties of apples, contact orchard for availability.
  • Contact orchard for pricing.
  • Orchard also sells plums, pears, fresh sweet cider, apple cider donuts made every weekend, jams/jellies, locally made real maple syrup, fall mums, and pumpkins.

Terrace Mountain Orchard 

  • Terrace Mountian Road, Schoharie
  • Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Gingergold, Mcintosh, Honeycrisp, Macoun, Fuji, and many others. Check the farms website for availability.
  • Contact farm for pricing.
  • Farm has a store that sells locally-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, fresh apple cider, and cider donuts.

Washington County

Fairview Orchard

  • 11958 State Route 4, Whitehall
  • Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Contact farm for apple varieties and pricing.
  • They also sell cider donuts, homemade apple pies, cider, and other local goods.

Hicks Orchard

  • 18 Hicks Road, Granville
  • Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
  • Mcintosh and Gingergold currently available. Check websire for availability of other apple varities.
  • You-pick prices peck $14, 1/2 bushel $22.
  • Check website for special events.

McWhorter’s Orchard

  • 5635 State Route 40, Argyle
  • Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Macintosh, Cortlands and Empire currently available
  • You-pick prices 1/2 peck $3.75, peck $7.50, 1/2 bushel $15 (cash or check only)
  • Orchard also sells cider, cider donuts, and pumpkins.

