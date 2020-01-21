Appeals court partially overturns Silver’s convictions

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, portrayed in court as a seasoned and greedy lawmaker who accepted bribes, arrives at the courthouse in 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit tossed out several convictions against Sheldon Silver, 74, the embattled former New York Assembly speaker. However, Silver will still likely see prison time for the four rulings upheld today: mail fraud, wire fraud, extortion, and money laundering.

Initially convicted in 2015 and again in 2018 after successful appeals, Silver faced seven charges for receiving almost $4 million in exchange for legislative favors for a cancer researcher and real estate developers.

The federal appeals court overturned three counts—mail fraud, wire fraud, and extortion—related to the cancer researcher, a deal referred to as “the Mesothelioma Scheme.” Convictions for the same three counts in “the Real Estate Scheme” were affirmed, plus one count for money laundering.

The appellate panel vacated convictions in the Mesothelioma Scheme after agreeing that the state had applied and interpreted certain statutes too narrowly.

Convictions for the Mesothelioma Scheme were thrown out almost two years after his most recent guilty verdict. Silver received 12 years when first sentenced, and seven years the second time, after the first appeal.

After Silver’s second appeal today, Trial Judge Valerie E. Caproni will rule soon on how much time Silver will serve for his remaining crimes.