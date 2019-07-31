Apparel company inspired by jockey silks turning heads

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vickie Rehberg is making race track fashion mainstream.

Available online and at the Saratoga Race Course summer meet, Winning Silks Collection sells dresses, jewelry, ties, art and more inspired by the vibrant colors and designs of jockey silks.

When she first started her store at the Saratoga Race Course seven years ago, she just sold jewelry. Now, she has wide-range of merchandise in her collection and even takes custom orders.

To see more of her dresses and other items for sell, and to order your own, visit her website.