Apollo 11: Man behind the moon landing from RPI

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can celebrate the man behind the moon landing 50 years ago, right here in the Capital Region.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute inviting the public to visit the George M. Low Gallery. The RPI grad is credited with leading the successful redesign of the Apollo spacecraft following Apollo 1’s deadly fire in 1967 and is one of the key figures responsible for the Apollo 11 moon landing.

After retiring from NASA in 1976, Low returned to his alma mater and became the 14th president of the college.

The gallery is open daily and there’s no charge for admission.

