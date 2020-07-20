APEX responds after Glens Falls motions to dismiss lawsuit

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the weeks since American Patriots Express (APEX) filed a lawsuit against the city of Glens Falls over protest law the city passed to keep political protests and rallies safe and civil, both sides have continued to speak up on what they think of the law and the charges.

Last week, Glens Falls made a motion to dismiss the case, citing failure to state a claim. That was on July 13. On July 17, APEX filed a reply to the motion, which included additional defense of their standing to bring the case to the city.

The case revolves around City Code 87, where Glens Falls requires a permit for any public gathering or event of 25 individuals or more. As stated in the lawsuit and the recent response, APEX says those requirements are a violation of the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“How certain does the organizer have to be of a potential attendee’s commitment before the attendee should be counted as a person with an intent to attend under §87(2)(A)? Does the organizer need to have actual knowledge that 25 people intend to attend her rally before getting a permit, or does mere subjective belief that 25 people intend to attend her rally trigger the permit requirement?” The group asked in their response.

In their request for dismissal on July 13, the city of Glens Falls pointed out that APEX has never been denied a permit.

As of the initial lawsuit filing, APEX had stated that they were concerned they would have their permit denied or delayed if they tried to apply. Since then, APEX was approved a permit for a peaceful rally held on July 2 at Centennial Circle.

The city also cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2002, where a permit was required for public assemblies of 50 people or more. In their response, APEX took issue with the use of that case as an example.

They pointed out that the 2002 case involves only city parks, whereas Code 87 involves all of Glens Falls. They also said it was different as that case revolved around “coordinating multiple uses of limited space,” which was not the case for Glens Falls.

The city has said that the ordinance was passed in order to maintain public safety, as well as to manage police presence and time management.

Next, Glens Falls will be required to submit a response to APEX by the end of July.

