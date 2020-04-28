Apex Entertainment/Jassby partnership will reward kids for completing online courses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Apex Entertainment at Crossgates may be closed but will be offering kids the chance to win gift cards for when they reopen. Through a partnership with Jassby, an app that allows parents or caregivers to reward children for doing chores, the entertainment company will be rewarding kids with gift cards for completing online classes.

In addition to a wide range of courses, coding and online video creation will also be available. Apex and Jassby will also be producing virtual videos of Apex ropes courses, go-cart tracks, and other interactive videos.

“Our first video launch was a virtual road course tour. We have a go-cart one that’s coming out later this week,” Apex Entertainment Chief Operating Officer, Marcus Kemblowski said. “It’s somewhat informative and somewhat humor and also entertainment as well. It also gives children and adults really, an experience they would not have been able to get elsewhere.”

Apex entertainment will also be launching a program next week that would allow people to nominate kids to win a birthday or graduation party. One winner will be chosen at each of their locations and the party will be valued at $1,000.

“One of the neighborhood girls who came over and started crying because she missed her birthday party and it got me thinking about, jeez I never thought about it that way. That a lot of kids, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for them and they miss it, same with graduations” said Kemblowski. “So I think it was a fun way to try and give back and also get them to look forward to coming back to Apex as well.”

Jassby is available for download through the App Store.