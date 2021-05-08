APD investigating three car crash on Washington Ave., minor injuries reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Steve Smith APD accident scene, Washington Ave. & North Main

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a three car crash that reportedly happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Washington Ave. and North Main in Albany. The area is said to be closed to traffic as crews work to clear the scene.

Steve Smith of the Albany Police Department tweeted saying it appears that a pickup truck headed northbound on N. Main Ave. failed to stop for a red light and was hit by a white car traveling westbound on Washington Ave. The other car involved reportedly stopped at the light.

Police say everyone involved in the crash did sustain minor injuries and have been taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Smith says an investigation is ongoing and officers plan to issue citations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire