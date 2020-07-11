Albany Police investigating Second Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on Second Street Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Second Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the man was treated on scene by emergency personnel and taken to Albany Med where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.