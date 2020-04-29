Latest News

APD investigating Northern Manning Blvd. shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway by Albany Police for a shooting that reportedly happened Tuesday night on Northern Manning Boulevard.

Police say officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the area of North Manning Boulevard and Third Street for reports of shots fired. Shortly after responding to the call, police were reportedly notified by Albany Medical Memorial Hospital staff that a 34-year-old man had entered the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were then able to determine that the man had been shot at North Manning Boulevard and Third Street.

Police say the man was later taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at here.

