Albany police investigating Madison Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on Madison Avenue.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told them a 26-year-old male had entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds to his legs. During the investigation, it was found that the victim was shot while on Madison Avenue near Grand Street just before arriving at the hospital.

The man is reportedly currently being treated for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

