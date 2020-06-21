APD investigating late night North Lake Ave. homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a homicide that reportedly happened Saturday night on North Lake Avenue.

Police say on Saturday just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Lake Avenue and First Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers reportedly found a 24-year-old man outside who had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Police say the man was initially treated on scene by Albany firefighters then taken to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Just after the call, police reportedly received another call for a gunshot victim in the area of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street. Once on scene, police say they found a 30-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm. It was reportedly determined that he was shot during the same incident on North Lake Avenue.

Police say he was also treated by firefighters and taken to Albany Medical Center for additional treatment.

At this time police say the investigation is ongoing and the identity of the 24-year-old victim will not be released until the proper people have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Albany Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.