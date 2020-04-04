APD investigating Friday night shooting, one person taken to Albany Med.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night which sent one person to the hospital.

Police say the incident happened around 8:45 Friday night in the area of Westerlo Street and Trinity Place. Officers at the South Station reportedly heard several shots being fired up the street and responded to investigate.

Police say a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (518)-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.