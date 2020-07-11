APD investigating early morning shooting on Grand Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Saturday morning on Grand Street.

Police say around 3:15 a.m. officers responded to the area of Grand Street and Ash Grove Place for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso.

Police say the man was treated on scene by emergency personnel and taken to Albany Med with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information should call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

