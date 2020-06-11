APD investigating Clinton St. shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Thursday morning on Clinton St.

Albany Police say around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to Clinton St. near Second Ave. for reports of shots fired. Following the call, staff from Albany Medical Center told police a 35-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police say the victim at the hospital was shot during the same incident on Clinton St.

At this time police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

