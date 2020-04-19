APD investigating Clinton Ave. homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently investigating a homicide that reportedly happened early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 300 block of Clinton Avenue where a 27-year-old man was found by officers with a stab wound to the torso. Initially police say they had received reports of a shooting.
Police say he was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com
The investigation is ongoing.
