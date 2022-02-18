ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Albany Police received a report of a domestic incident between a mother and her 14-year-old son. Police said Angela Gonzalez, 34, of Albany, was arrested for setting fire to her apartment.

According to police, at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a 100 block area of South Pearl Street and located the 14-year-old in front of the residence. The teen told police his mother set fire to the apartment and was still upstairs. Police entered the second-floor apartment and located Gonzalez, inside of a bedroom where she started the fire.

Officers attempted to get Gonzalez out of her apartment, when a metal canister near the fire exploded and struck one of the officers in the leg, resulting in a large contusion. Police said they were able to eventually take Gonzalez out of the apartment before taking her into custody.

Charged:

Second-degree Arson

Second-degree Assault

Second-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Albany firefighters responded to the scene and safely extinguish the fire. The injured officier was treated and released from Albany Medical Center Hospital. Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned on February 19, in Albany City Criminal Court.