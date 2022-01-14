APD: Albany man arrested for stealing car, fleeing police, stealing another car, crashing through gate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested on several felony charges after a stolen motor vehicle investigation. The Albany man was allegedly found with a stolen vehicle, led police on a foot pursuit, then stole another vehicle before crashing through a gate.

On December 25, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported domestic incident in Coeymans. Prior to the arrival of Deputies, Justin D. Wells, 32, of Albany, had reportedly fled the scene in a motor vehicle. Deputies attempted to stop Wells who had an active bench warrant out of Albany for stealing a motor vehicle.

Wells was located at Roberts Towing in Albany where he fled on foot and stole another vehicle. When leaving Roberts Towing, Wells crashed through an electronically powered gate, causing damage. Following an investigation and while Wells remained at large, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Albany.

On January 12, Sheriff’s Investigators located and arrested Wells at a hotel in Albany.

Charges:

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Felony)

Bail Jumping in the Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Wells was arraigned on January 13, at the Albany City Court and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility