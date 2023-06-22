TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Numerous code violations forcing Troy residents to evacuate their homes over safety concerns.

Nearly half of the 124 unit building at Harbour Point Gardens apartments has been evacuated displacing nearly 100 people. Adding to the difficulty, some tenants have disabilities, others with pets. Some of the conditions that raised concerns are bowed out walls and windows along with crumbling brick facades. Tenants tell NEWS10 about the moment they found out they couldn’t go home.

“It was extremely stressed because we had just moved in here 20 days, we moved in the first of the month; it seemed like a very nice place,” said resident, Marcos Argueta Guevara.

Troy City officials posting signs throughout the complex telling people they can’t get in. Mayor Patrick Madden, at a news conference, was pressed for answers on how this could happen.

“What’s the policy with the codes department for checking these buildings? Is there an annual policy every 6 months, every year, what’s the policy?” asked NEWS10 reporter, James De La Fuente.

“No, there’s not. There’s not an annual policy,” replied the mayor.

“That’s the problem right there,” said displaced resident, Donna Vito, in response to the mayor’s answer.

Madden says there are many violations that affected this decision, but the building is not in danger of collapsing. He says that they are in contact with the management on where the tenants are being moved in the meantime. The city was prompted to establish a hotline for those displaced and needing further help and ask those in need to call (518)279-7156.

Harbor Point Garden’s management telling NEWS10 they have enough hotel rooms for everyone.

“We have secured 40 rooms at the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road; everyone will be moved there today. And we have an additional 10 holding at the Travelodge right down the road on Wolf Road. So, everything’s been handled, everything’s been paid for,” said Regional General Manager, Rob Howard.

But some residents are concerned they will not be able to return to their homes.

“It’s going to be a couple of days. It could be two, could be three, it might be four at the most, but we have a crew coming in first thing in the morning and they’ll be working non-stop till everything done correctly,” said Michael Evangelista, a representative with Harbour Point Gardens.