Apartment building fire in Cohoes forces residents out of homes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire broke out at Cayuga Apartments in Cohoes around 1:30am.

The fire department had to evacuate a wing of the 10th floor.

Residents who left the building waited at the nearby senior center while crews were working.

Once the scene was cleared, most people were able to get back into their apartments. However a couple of people could not go back to their apartments and had to wait in the buildings community room.

According to the apartment building’s supervisor, the residents are expected to get back in by the end of the day. The apartment where the fire took place has smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews were able to contain the fire and the sprinkler system did go off.

The apartment supervisor also said, that water filtered down from the 10th to the first floor. But Service master is coming to clean up.

The Red Cross is assisting some residents.