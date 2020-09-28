Anytime Fitness in Saratoga Springs reopens after COVID-19 forced it to shut down

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They were given the green light to reopen last month, but one local fitness center is still trying to get back on their feet. Anytime Fitness in Saratoga Springs had just opened their gym on March eighth, just days before the shutdown.

The gym owners said they barely had any time to fully get it up and running before the shutdown, but their doors are finally back open and he’s hopeful business will be alright moving forward.

“From when we started, we just want people to be healthy and work out, regardless of what gym they go to this is another alternative for people to come and work out,” owner Jonathan Gable said. “Now that the pandemic is here, we want to make sure we provide the safest environment so people can still reach their health goals but also feel safe.”

Gable said as a gym they’re following all CDC mandated guidelines with the New York mandated 33-percent capacity. All members are required to wear a mask and sanitize their machines after each use.

