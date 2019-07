SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Craving Chick-fil-A?

Tuesday, July 9 is national Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A is celebrating.

All you have to do is show up dressed like a cow and you’ll get a free entree.

It’s a tradition 15 years strong.

The one day of the year you can dress udderly crazy for free food.

Last year, 2 million people showed up in their bovine best.

Now you can too – from the time stores open until 7 p.m.