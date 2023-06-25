ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 Sports was informed Thursday that the game checks paid to the Albany Empire players and coaching staff after their last game against the Orlando Predators on June 9 had been removed from their accounts. Saturday we learned why.

Empire owner Antonio Brown’s accountant, Alex Gunaris, told NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas the checks were pulled because equipment was stolen from the team, including footballs, helmets and jerseys.

Gunaris said once they find out who is at fault, the players and coaches who had nothing to do with the situation will get their full game checks back, and those responsible will have the cost of those items deducted from their check.

We also reached out to interim head coach Moe Leggett, who sent us the following statement:

“All the items were in the locker room when I left,” said Leggett. “That area has always been unsecured. Coaching staff has no equipment. And does not excuse the lack of communication with the head coach. Attempts of finding out what was going on leading up to this issue without contact seems like this is a cop-out. My players were made aware of the possibility. So, why would they do that? And yet me and my coaching staff had ours reversed, or wasn’t paid. So, what’s the excuse on that?”

Stay tuned to NEWS10 ABC both on-air and online as we learn more about this developing story.