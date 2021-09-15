Antique furniture, WWII weapons, and more up for auction in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many antique items are up for auction this weekend, including weapons from the World Wars, wicker backpacks, household collectibles and wooden furniture. The auction is September 19 at 10 a.m. at 3003 Lillian Road in Schenectady.
The auction preview starts at 9 a.m. There are many different types of items for sale such as furniture, collectibles, military, Adirondack and motors.
Some examples of the antiques include:
- Oak Fireplace Mantel
- Mahogany Needlepoint Chair
- Early Gone With the Wind Lamps
- Rare Pr Hunting Pistols Presented to Benny Goodman by the US Military for his helping efforts in WWll
- 18th Century Boat Rudder
- Vintage 1950’s Custom Made Tunnel Boat with Red Wing 4 Cylinder Engine
Cash and most checks are accepted forms of payment. Out-of-state checks and credit cards will not be accepted.
The auction is run by Mazzone’s Auction Service. A more extensive list of items for sale can be found on the auction web page.
