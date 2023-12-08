ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The suspect of a shots fired incident near Temple Israel in Albany appeared in federal court Friday morning. 28-year-old Mufid Fawaz Alkhader is being held without bail.

On Thursday, two shotgun shells were found near the synagogue — just hours before the first night of Hanukkah. While there were no injuries or fatalities, an early childhood center on the premises was put on lockdown. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

“We were told by responding officers that he made a comment, “Free Palestine,” said Albany Police Chief, Eric Hawkins.

Shortly after, Governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference.

“After the October 7th attacks, I’ve directed our state police as well as the National Guard to be on high alert,” said Hochul. “They have been conducting surveillance and created a presence at synagogue, yeshivas, museums, cultural centers, all vulnerable targets ever since October 7th.”

The Albany incident is the latest in an rise of antisemitism in New York. Back in October, a Cornell student was arrested on a federal complaint for allegedly making online threats against Jewish students.

According to data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Anti-Jewish hate crimes are higher than those of other religions. In 2022, there were 355 anti-Jewish hate crimes. Of that number, 257 happened in New York City and 98 in other parts of the state.

“We reject hate, antisemitism, Islamophobia, all hate crimes must stop,” said Hochul. “And all violence in every form must cease.”

The Governor plans on attending Shabbat services at Temple Israel in Albany at 5:30pm on Friday.