OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. Once at the top, he was met by first responders and police.

His name is Maison Des Champs and he is no stranger to climbing buildings. He didn’t use any climbing gear only chalk for his hands as he scaled the 50-story building in downtown Oklahoma City. Waiting officials took him into custody at the top of the building. Des Champs now faces possible charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The Devon Tower has 50 floors and is the tallest building in Oklahoma. Emily Sutton, a meteorologist from NEWS10’s sister station in Oklahoma City, said that winds near the top of the building were around 35 to 40 miles per hour.

During a stream on his Instagram, Des Champs calls himself the “pro-life Spider-man.” According to his public relations firm in the last month he has scaled other skyscrapers in major cities including the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and the New York Times Building. He claims in 2021 he climbed the 600ft Aria Hotel to protest Nevada’s COVID mandates. On his website, ProLifeSpiderMan.com, he says he grew up in Michigan and has a love of climbing.