LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair.
Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when operating the motorcycle.
Futia was originally arraigned in July, but a grand jury issued a superseding indictment with two additional charges, resulting in the original charges being discarded by the court.
Futia, 33, now faces 15 charges:
- Five Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide
- Two Counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree
- One Count of Assault in the Second Degree
- Two Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault
- Two Counts of Driving While Intoxicated
- One Count of Driving While Ability Impaired By Combined Influence of Drugs or of Alcohol and Any Drug or Drugs
- One Count of Reckless Driving
- One Count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.
A pre-trial is scheduled for Jan. 2023.