Antarctica registers highest temps ever

(CNN) — When you think of Antarctica you probably think of freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions, after all, it is one of the coldest places on earth!

So it might surprise you to learn the continent registered its warmest temperature ever.

According to the Washington Post, scientists said it was 69.3 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

Now, it is summer, but that temperature is even higher than the previous high of 65 degrees Fahrenheit taken February 6.

The World Meteorological Organization is currently working to verify the potential record-breaking temperature.

Studies have shown global warming is rapidly melting many of Antarctica’s massive glaciers, and the WMO says Antarctica’s ice sheet contains enough water to raise global sea levels by nearly 200 feet.