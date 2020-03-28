‘Answering the call’: USNS Comfort to set sail for New York with send-off from President Trump

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is expected to set sail for New York City Saturday with a send-off from President Donald J. Trump.
Navy Reserve sailors arrived Wednesday on board the USNS Comfort to assist with preparations and get the ship ready to head north to New York in response to coronavirus relief efforts.
Over 1,200 Navy Reserve sailors and volunteers boarded the ship, including medical personnel and other essential ratings to support the mission. Once the ship arrives from Virginia, the Comfort will help relieve hospitals in the city during the pandemic.
The Comfort is expected to arrive in New York City at Pier 90 on Monday. The President said he plans to “kiss it goodbye” as it leaves.
New York City has about a third of the country’s more than 75,000 confirmed cases.
