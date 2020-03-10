Answering questions over the 2019 coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are many questions out there about the coronavirus. Can you get it from a package or the mail? Can a mosquito pass it on?

According to the CDC, the virus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets. That means being within six feet of a person who is infected. The droplets land on a person’s hand or exposed skin, or can be inhaled.

The CDC recommends hand and face washing with soap and water.

According to the World Health Organization and other health organizations, this new strain of the coronavirus can live for up several hours and even several days depending on the surface. This doesn’t mean that you should have concerns over catching the virus from your mail or packages. The WHO says, “It is very unlikely that the virus will persist on a surface after being moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperatures.”

With recent warm weather reminding you of summer, don’t grow concerned over mosquitos passing on the novel coronavirus. The WHO says, “There has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.”

The WHO says the best way to stay healthy is to keep away from people who are coughing or sneezing, and to wash your hands often.

