Another reported death in Albany County COVID update, November 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, November 18, 74.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 33,106 to date, with 128 new positive cases identified since Thursday, November 18. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 112. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 4.9% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 6.2%.

There are now 692 active cases in the county, up from 637 Thursday, November 18. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,218 from 1,169. So far 103,042 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 32,414 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 67 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Thursday, November 18, and there are still a total of 27 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Six of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up one from yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 437 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly I have to report the latest Albany County resident losing their life to COVID complications, a man in his 70’s. My condolences go out to the family. On top of that, this is the third consecutive day I’ve announced new daily COVID infections in the triple digits, as our five-day daily average jumps up to 112 and our percent positive rate increases to nearly 5%,” said County Executive McCoy.

“These numbers should be concerning to everyone, because we often see a spike in hospitalizations and deaths after a spike in new positive cases. We can prevent another deadly winter like our last one if more people get vaccinated, get the booster shot, wear masks at indoor public places, stay home if they’re feeling sick and get tested ahead of the holidays,” he continued.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics

(please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Monday, November 22, from 4:30 to 7pm

Guilderland Elementary School, 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland

Register for appointments at the Albany County website.

Tuesday, November 23, from 4:30 to 7pm

Albany City School (location TBD)

Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Those 12 to 15 years old who would like a COVID vaccine shot must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A follow-up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

For those who would like additional information on vaccinations and vaccination clinics organized by Albany County, Albany County website. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Walk-ins are welcome at state-run facilities. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.