Another NY resident being tested for coronavirus, bringing total to 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another New Yorker has been identified for testing for the deadly coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office released this new information on Tuesday morning.

No cases have been confirmed in New York State after the results for seven people came back negative at the CDC, but three peoples’ results are still pending.

The symptoms of coronavirus include coughing, a fever and a sore throat.

“We encourage all New Yorkers to take normal precautions against sickness, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick,” NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “We will continue to work with our partners at the CDC and around the State as we assist in any way necessary to ensure the health of all New Yorkers.”