ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another rescue dog from Out of the Pits, Inc. has found his calling. Tyson arrived at the OOTP several years ago as a young puppy and had the challenge of finding a forever home.

OOTP decided to test Tyson for the K9 academy, but the pandemic disrupted the process, and Tyson was not accepted. The search continued for the right home but was unsuccessful. OOTP tested Tyson again and this time, he was accepted into the Sector K9s training academy. Tyson is the second local rescue dog from the OOTP accepted into the K9 academy this month.