Another earthquake shakes the Adirondacks

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB & NEWS10 ABC) — Another earthquake shook New York’s Adirondack region Tuesday morning, the second in less than a week.

Tuesday morning, shortly before 9:30 a.m., a five-kilometer deep, 1.2-magnitude earthquake happened 31 miles northwest of Queensbury.

Just this past Friday, a different earthquake occurred in the same area, registering a magnitude of 1.4.

According to the U.S. Geological Society, “the Adirondack region of northern New York State is one of the more seismically active parts of the northeastern U.S.”

Though the nearest plate boundaries are miles away in the Atlantic Ocean and Carribean Sea, the Adirondacks are laced with deeply buried fault lines, many of which have likely not yet been discovered. Because those fault lines lie so deep beneath the Earth’s surface, earthquakes in the Eastern U.S. are typically felt over a much broader area than those out west, sometimes as much as ten times further.

Small earthquakes are felt in area once every three to four years, and more moderate quakes usually hit somewhere in the region once every few decades. The last major earthquake to hit the area was the 5.5 magnitude Plattsburgh quake on April 20, 2002.