Another death reported in Warren County COVID update for Sept. 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another death stemming from COVID-19 infection was confirmed and reported by Warren County Health Services on Friday.

The resident was in their 50s, lived at home and died while hospitalized. They had been vaccinated.

“We know it may feel frustrating to hear about cases increasing again, and sadly hearing about a rising number of hospitalizations and news like today’s as we lose people we care about,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We are asking our community to do what you do best – keep working together, keep encouraging each other to get vaccinated, wear your masks, maintain social distance and keep sharing factual information.”

The county confirmed 20 new cases and 32 recoveries on Friday, adding up to a case total of 199 active cases.

Eight of those were hospitalized as of Friday, down by two from Thursday.

All of Friday’s cases involved community spread, four coming from school districts. Those included the communities of Queensbury, Lake George North Warren and Glens Falls school districts.

Meanwhile, the county also mentioned having seen two hospitalizations of Warren County coronavirus patients under the age of 40 just in the last week.

“Seeking treatment quickly is extremely important to avoid serious, life-threatening illness with COVID-19,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “We have been seeing more and more younger people hospitalized with serious COVID-19 illness, including two in their 30s this week, and consultation with a physician or medical expert is necessary no matter your age, vaccination status or health history.”

Eleven of Friday’s new cases were among those who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus.

To date, 405 of Warren County’s 43,148 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for coronavirus after vaccination.

Upcoming coronavirus vaccine clinics include one on Friday, Sept. 24 from 2-3:30 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 27 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack’s student center building, only for SUNY Adirondack students and staff; and the next two Tuesdays, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.