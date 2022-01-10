Another day with over 1,000 COVID cases in Albany County update, January 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday, January 9, 79.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 49,328 to date, with 1,115 new positive cases identified since Sunday, January 9. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 966.1. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to 218.8 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 232.6.

There are now 7,193 active cases in Albany County, up from 6,644 Sunday, January 9. The number of individuals under quarantine increased to 7,771 from 7,192. So far, 42,135 of those who tested positive for COVID have now recovered, an increase of 553 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 16 new hospitalizations since Sunday, January 9, and there are now 122 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of six. 13 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, down from 14 Sunday, January 9.

There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 476 since the outbreak began.

“This is the third consecutive day that I’ve had to report new daily COVID infections well above 1,000, a trend that is likely to continue. Unfortunately, we’re seeing hospitalizations moving in the wrong direction as well, and we now have the most county residents currently in the hospital with the virus since February 4,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Now it not the time to let our guards down. It’s critical that we continue to grow our vaccination and booster rates, because we know that these shots have contributed to fewer COVID deaths compared to last winter. Additionally, we need everyone to continue wearing masks in public, avoiding large gatherings to the extent possible, and staying home if they’re experiencing symptoms until we can get the spread of the virus under control,” he continued.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.