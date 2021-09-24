Another COVID death reported in Washington County Sept. 24 update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported another COVID-19 death. The resident was 83 years old and had been recently hospitalized. They were not vaccinated. This is the third COVID-related death in three days for the county.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since our last report):

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 836 (+ 23)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 156 (- 6)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,712 (+ 30)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,509 (+ 36)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 6 (No Change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (+ 1)

Of the 30 new cases, 18 were in contact with someone who tested positive, and 12 did not know how they were exposed. The county says 10 of the new cases had been fully vaccinated.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is offering one more vaccine clinic for this month at Whitehall Central School on September 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about COVID can be found on the county website.