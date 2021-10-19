Another COVID death in Warren County update for Oct. 19

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported another death stemming from COVID-19 on Tuesday, as part of the county’s daily update.

The individual was a vaccinated county resident in their 60s. The person had a history of comorbidities, and passed away after spending time hospitalized.

Warren County confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as well as 33 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, Warren County was monitoring 264 cases, 10 of which are hospitalized. That number was unchanged from Monday.

“The recent COVID-19 deaths we have experienced here in Warren County are a sad reminder that COVID-19 is still a threat as we head into the traditional cold-and-flu season, and we need to take precautions to protect our vulnerable populations,” said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services Director. “We ask that you please wear a mask when you are in public around people from outside your household, get vaccinated and a booster shot if eligible, and understand that we are in a period of high COVID transmission where we don’t always know if those around us are ill.”

The county’s map of COVID vaccinations by zip code was also updated.

Two of Tuesday’s cases involved school district cases.

Ten of Tuesday’s new cases were among residents who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 662 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 43,972 fully vaccinated residents.

Upcoming COVID vaccine clinics include 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Warren County Municipal Center; 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Glens Falls Middle School; 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at North Warren Central School; 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Glens Falls Middle School; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Warren County Municipal Center.