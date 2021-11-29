Another COVID death in Albany County November 29 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday, November 28, 75.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 34,122 to date, with 75 new positive cases identified since Sunday, November 28. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 117. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 5.5% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 7.6%.

There are now 554 active cases in the county, down from 579 Sunday, November 28. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 907 from 1,011. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 33,568 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 89 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Sunday, November 28, and there is a total of 53 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Nine of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, up from six Sunday, November 28. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 443 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest Albany County resident losing their life to COVID complications, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family during their time of grief. On top of that, the alarming trend of increasing hospitalizations continues today, exceeding the levels last seen at the end of February,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Between what we’re seeing here locally and the news that the Omicron variant has been detected in a growing list of countries around the world, including Canada, it’s critical that we all remain vigilant and take the proper precautions we know are effective. Please get vaccinated, get a booster shot, wear masks at indoor public places and in large outdoor gatherings – regardless of vaccination status – and practice good hygiene,” he continued.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics (please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Tuesday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Albany International Airport (exact location TBD) Albany Shaker Rd, Colonie, NY



Thursday, December 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Menands Union Free School 19 Wards Lane, Menands, NY



Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Blue Creek Elementary School 100 Clinton St., Latham, NY



Monday, December 13, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Guilderland Elementary School 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY



Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, Albany, NY



Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.