Another COVID case confirmed at Bethlehem High School, school to remain virtual until Dec. 4

bethlehem central high school

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem School District was informed Friday of a COVID case confirmed at the High School. Administrators say that the individual was last at the building on Nov. 23 and there may be an exposure risk.

The individual is in isolation and will not return until they have been cleared of the virus.

The Health Department will quarantine several classes identified as having close contact with the individual who tested positive. Students and staff will be contacted by both school and the Department of Health regarding quarantine requirements. If you do not receive a notification about quarantine, you are not considered a contact. 

The high school will continue remote learning through Friday, Dec. 4. In-person instruction at all other schools in the district will continue as scheduled.

There have been 21 cases of COVID-19 in the district confirmed by the Albany County Department of Health since the start of the school year:

  • BCHS – 17
  • BCMS – 1
  • Eagle Elementary School – 1
  • Slingerlands Elementary School – 2

