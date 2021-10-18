Another big rise in gas prices this week, October 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 18, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

After Albany gas prices rose 8.9 cents per gallon last week, the price has risen again being 6.6 cents per gallon higher, now averaging $3.38/g Monday, October 18. Gas prices in Albany are 15.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $3.19/g Monday, October 18, while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 30.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $3.09/g while the highest is $4.39/g, a difference of $1.30/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.15/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

October 18, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

October 18, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 18, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

October 18, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

October 18, 2016: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 18, 2015: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 18, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

October 18, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 18, 2012: $4.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

October 18, 2011: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.32/g, up 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.26/g.

Hartford- $3.34/g, up 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

Springfield- $3.20/g, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12/g.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”