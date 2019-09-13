Another alleged Rensselaer scam victim comes forward

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kimberly Rogers is accused of taking security deposits from people to rent a home she doesn’t actually own. Marisa Ledesma-Henry considers herself a victim of Rogers’ alleged scam.

“I had found a listing on a Facebook site about a house that was for rent in Rensselaer, and we’ve been looking to move for a while. We wanted a bigger space,” Ledesma-Henry told News10, “I got really excited.”

Ledesma-Henry had her suspicions about the transaction because the price seemed too low for the area where it was located. But somehow, Rogers was able to give her a tour of the house, so Ledesma-Henry figured it was legitimate.

When Ledesma-Henry offered a cashier’s check for the $800 security deposit, Rogers insisted that she pay half in cash, and half through PayPal.

Rogers boasted amenities like cable and free lawn maintenance. But none of that came true, because allegedly, Rogers never intended on renting the property to Ledesma-Henry.

Rensselaer Police wans to talk to anyone else who may have fallen victim to this alleged scam. They can be reached at (518) 462-7451.