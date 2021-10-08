Another 35 cases in Oct. 8 Warren County COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases in its update on Friday, as well as 37 recoveries.

As of Friday, the county was monitoring 279 active coronavirus cases. 12 of those cases are hospitalized, two fewer than Thursday.

Nine of Friday’s new cases were community members from county school districts, including Queensbury, Glens Falls and North Warren.

Workplace and household contacts, youth sports and indoor events continue to be identified as driving forces behind the county’s case numbers.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones asked for residents to take precautions when planning events.

The county will be offering third dose booster shots of COVID vaccine next Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the county municipal center’s human services building, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Other clinics include Friday, Oct. 15, from 2-4:30 p.m. for staff at Queensbury High School; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the municipal center.

