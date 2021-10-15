Another 2 hospitalized in Washington County daily COVID report

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two more people have been hospitalized in Washington County daily COVID report.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 706 (+ 32)
- COVID Active Cases: 172 (+ 5)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 4,219 (+ 32)
- COVID Recovered: 3,999 (+ 27)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 10 (+ 2)
- COVID Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)
32 new COVID cases were added/processed for Thursday, October 14, there were 27 new recoveries of active cases, 10 current cases are hospitalized. 11 of the 32 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 21 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 15 had been fully vaccinated (10 received the Pfizer series, four received the Moderna series and one received the J&J single dose).