SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Veterans Business Council of The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce held it’s annual breakfast Wednesday morning in Saratoga Springs.

With Halloween over, the festivities quickly jump to Christmas let alone Thanksgiving. But let’s not forget Veterans Day. For one Saratoga County organization, it’s not too early to serve those who have served.

Local veteran, author, and artist Ryan Smithson was the keynote speaker.

Smithson`s keynote, War, Writing and Butterflies, will discuss his military service in Iraq and how a college writing assignment turned into therapy and a published memoir.

Smithson was an engineer in the Army Reserve and served in Iraq from 2004 to 2005.

This event was being held by the Veterans Business Council of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce which aims to provide services like employment opportunities, business development and job training to those who have served.